The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Movie - 1974) A- type Movie

Gunnar Hansen, Marilyn Burns, Allen Danziger R, 84 mins., 1974 (Pioneer) It’s possible to argue that this isn’t the scariest slasher movie ever made, but one has to give ”The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” its due for inspiring all the horror films that followed in its bloody wake. Tobe Hooper’s 1974 nightmarish tale about a group of Texas teens who have the misfortune to stumble upon buzz-happy Leatherface and his psychotic clan is even more terrifying 30 years later. The scratchy sound quality has been remastered, and the fuzzy visuals sharpened, so there’s no missing a moment of the stomach-turning frightfest. A-

EXTRAS Talk about a buzz kill. Most deleted scenes — deleted for good reason — have no sound, while the ”bloopers” are shenanigan-free botched takes. C-