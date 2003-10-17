Mississippi: The Screwed & Chopped Album B type Music

Released earlier this year, Banner’s ”Mississippi: The Album” was the sound of a grad student — cum — rap producer channeling an archetypal Angry Young Thug from the state that gave us the Mississippi Sovereignty Commission (a pro-segregation espionage agency shuttered in 1977). If the concept was more provocative than the record, this ”Screwed & Chopped” version improves the latter. Southern dub master Michael Watts, working in the style of the late DJ Screw, sloooowwwws down tracks to a bobbing, woozy flow that sometimes stops dead, as if someone collapsed on the turntable. Guaranteed to scare your moms even more than Marilyn Manson. SOUTHERN COOKIN’ Check Arrested Development’s ”3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life of…” (1992) for a slightly more uplifting take on Southern hip-hop.