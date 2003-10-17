Get Born B+ type Music

One nifty side effect of the ostensible garage-rock revival is that major labels are actually signing scruffy, no-frills guitar bands again. Aussie quartet Jet wear their influences on their chests and faces, sporting AC/DC tees and half-ass beards. Though there’s a ballad or three here, the overall aesthetic is young, loud, and snotty. Whaddya expect, with song titles like ”Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” and ”Cold Hard Bitch”? Aw, yeah — they’re dirty, sweet, and they’re our boys.