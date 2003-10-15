ABC plans TV drama series about the Kennedys

The Kennedys type TV Show network ReelzChannel genre Biopic,

If you’re a toothy actor who can wrap your vowels around a thick Boston accent, ABC may have a job for you. Variety reports that ABC is planning a weekly drama series called ”The Kennedys,” which would follow America’s most scrutinized political dynasty through the Camelot years. The series, which would debut in fall 2004, would follow the family dynamics behind John F. Kennedy’s presidency, starting in 1959 as he was preparing his run for the nation’s highest office.

The show is the brainchild of Tollin/Robbins Productions (”Smallville,” ”I’m With Her”), run by Brian Robbins, who was born on Nov. 22, 1963, the day JFK was assassinated. Robbins tells the New York Daily News he has a rough outline of the series, which would follow the family into the White House, include Hollywood pals like Frank Sinatra as characters, and reach the assassination in the show’s fourth year, with the Kennedys then shown coping with the aftermath. Though the show will focus on the Kennedys’ famously tempestuous personal lives, Robbins tells Reuters his show about a political dynasty won’t be a political ”Dynasty.” He says, ”I really have no interest in making this into an exploitative, tabloid, soapy show.”