The School of Rock A type Movie genre Musical

A great, funny, joyous rock & roll fable. Jack Black reaches deep inside his headbanging self to play Dewey Finn, a slacker musician who takes over a class of fifth graders. Dewey is a relic, but a relic who believes in rock, and the kids are such straitlaced overachievers that yesterday’s cornball rebel message comes full circle to meet them.