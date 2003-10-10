Scarface: Two-Disc Anniversary Edition

Say hello to my little DVD! Brian De Palma’s coked-up gangster circus may be one giant hunk of exploitative nonsense, but, thanks in large part to the blind reverence of assorted hip-hoppers and SportsCenter anchors, it’s become something of a classic. To that utterly misguided end, Universal’s two-disc set totally kills — if only because at one point it includes probably the single funniest subtitle in the history of the medium: ”[Tony muttering].” Production documentaries allow that screenwriter Oliver Stone named Al Pacino’s marble-mouthed psycho kingpin after quarterback Joe Montana, while he based those chainsawing drug runners on fact. (Still a mystery: why all the Cubans speak English to each other.) Even better is a hilarious look at how a movie that initially got an X rating was edited for TV, and a smart Def Jam-produced short in which rappers sing Scarface’s praise. Quoth the Wu-Tang’s Raekwon, ”That s — – was the f — -ing Bible.”