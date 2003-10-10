Lost in Translation B+ type Music

After Sofia Coppola’s bewitching film winds down to the sound of the Jesus and Mary Chain classic ”Just Like Honey,” it’s almost painful to abandon her magical atmosphere. This soundtrack helps ease the transition. Included are (somewhat disappointing) new tunes from Air and My Bloody Valentine mastermind Kevin Shields, as well as previously released songs from Death in Vegas, Sebastien Tellier, and the underappreciated Phoenix. A hidden bonus track captures the movie’s emotional centerpiece: Bill Murray warbling Roxy Music’s ”More Than This.” Out of context, it sounds horrible, but if you’ve seen Lost you’ll be glad to have it.