Leona Naess

The English singer-songwriter’s third release speaks volumes on the potent, beautiful mess that is love. The lilting harmonies of ”Calling” befit a carol, while ”Star Signs” possesses the intimacy of a late-night confession. Naess, abetted by her prettily winsome voice, seems ever perched on a razor’s edge of heartbreak and hope — not an easy trick, but for the most part she pulls it off. Listen with the liquor and love mementos safely stowed away.
