Last seen covered in pig slop in the raucous video for ”Ugly,” his hick-hop anthem, Georgia rapper Bubba Sparxxx returns with ”Deliverance,” a decidedly more mature exploration of his Southern background. Turning down the redneck cliches, the disc, much like the movie it’s named after, is a sober rumination about life in the poor, white, rural South, complete with stunning bluegrass-sampling beats from Timbaland and Organized Noize. Call it ”O Bubba, Where Art Thou?”
