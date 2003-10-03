The Brass Wall: The Betrayal of Undercover Detective #4126
In the mold of ”Serpico,” this gripping tale follows a New York cop seeking justice after his cover is blown by a rotten colleague whose dad happens to be an internal affairs veteran. Detective #4126 (identified by pseudonym for his safety) sacrifices relationships, personal security, and his own personality to assume the guise of ”Vinnie Blue Eyes” and nab a cabal of Mob associates responsible for the death of a beloved fireman. Reading more like a novel than a page-one expose, ”New York Times” reporter Kocieniewski’s story offers a rare and sympathetic glimpse into the dangerous life of the unlikeliest of actors — a man for whom a bad performance could cost him his life.
The Brass Wall: The Betrayal of Undercover Detective #4126
