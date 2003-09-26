Image zoom Smallville: Timothy White

Smallville: The Complete First Season A- type Movie

It could’ve easily been cheesy and one-dimensional, this high school drama about an adolescent Superman. But Smallville leaps those tall odds in a single bound, starting with a pilot full of meaty characters, real relationships, and a setup that makes the crazy premise seem plausible. Oh, yeah, and a superhumanly good-looking Clark Kent (Tom Welling) and Lana Lang (Kristin Kreuk). Creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar give us new twists on the oft-told Man of Steel legend, including a remarkably believable, touching scene in which Clark’s dad (John Schneider) tells him he’s from another planet. The other 20 episodes follow suit, providing an addictive mix of supernatural thrills and typical teen angst. Skip the boring storyboard montage and focus instead on the fun audio commentary from Gough and Millar and a few interesting deleted scenes (watch them with the commentary on).