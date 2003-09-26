Daddy Day Care B- type Movie genre Comedy

There was a time — oh, let’s call it annus Bowfingerus — when Eddie Murphy seemed to have found a balance between popular but tepid family fare and showcases for his brilliant comic mind. Now, four years later, we come to ”Daddy Day Care”, in which Murphy plays a laid-off father who solves his financial and babysitting woes in one fell swoop. It’s not a bad movie, nor is it a good one. Rather, it’s the very definition of a white-noise film: one that you can turn away from for any stretch of time and return to without fear of having missed anything crucial. EXTRAS There’s a cute-enough CGI flick about tadpoles for the kids, but the advertised ”bloopers” are nothing but a replay of the film’s closing credits.