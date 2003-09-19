Run Ronnie Run!

By Mandi Bierly
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:54 AM EDT



C+
  • Movie

It’s glorious, like an angel’s sparklin’ loogie.” I wouldn’t borrow that phrase to praise this entire film about redneck Ronnie (Cross), whose ”talent” for getting arrested attracts a British TV producer (Odenkirk). But then neither would its ”Mr. Show” stars/writers, who’ve publicly encouraged even the ravenous not to buy. The story is somewhat stale — ripping on reality TV is so 2000, when this movie was shot — but it does boast some genius kitsch (Mandy Patinkin rehearses a tearjerker from ”Ronnie Dobbs: The Musical”). EXTRAS A well-cut trailer makes you think Ronnie could’ve been an A. A few one-note alternate/deleted scenes remind you why it’s just a C+.



  • Movie
  • R
  • 87 minutes
