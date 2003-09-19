Neil Gaiman's Neverwhere B type Movie

No good deed goes unpunished, or so corporate drone Richard Mayhew (Bakewell) discovers when he comes to the aid of a pretty young wastrel who goes only by the name of Door (Fraser). Richard gets sucked into London Below, a mystical metropolis where scoundrels with hair extensions trade noble deeds for favors and angels sponsor treasure hunts. A fully realized world this is, from comics demigod Neil Gaiman, who created the shot-on-video miniseries for the BBC. But despite all the brilliant nuggets of ideas, one can’t help but be struck by how much ”Neverwhere” feels like a really long episode of ”Beauty and the Beast.” EXTRAS Gaiman’s commentary goes down easy — as do so many things when delivered with a British accent — but it’s somewhat devoid of production factoids. Then again, he was the writer.