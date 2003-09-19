In My Dreams A- type Music

Classic country-music album making: 10 songs, the best of ’em around three minutes long, steel guitar on every cut, heartache suffusing all. Trevino and producer Raul Malo of the Mavericks are two Latinos with a deep understanding of both the Nashville and Bakersfield country sounds — the duo can make a string section and a fiddle work in different songs, and make them both swing. Docked a notch for spending five minutes covering Bryan Adams’ ”Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?” at the end.