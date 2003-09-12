Bulletproof Monk C- type Movie

When Chow’s nameless Tibetan monk teams with Scott’s American pickpocket Kar to protect an ancient and powerful scroll from Nazis, the resulting East-meets-West collision is a mess to which no country would want to lay claim. With gravity-defying stunts (Chow fights while clinging to a flying helicopter), snarling villains, and a baroque torture chamber, Monk seems to promise an edgy slice of comic-book-based fun. Too bad even Chow’s dignified performance can’t elevate it above an inane ”Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” wannabe whose idea of metaphysical philosophy includes hackneyed questions like ”Why do hot dogs come in packages of 10, while hot dog buns come in packages of just eight?” EXTRAS Par-for-the-course making-ofs, an alternate ending, and thankfully deleted scenes that include a witless subplot about a street gang that helps Kar and love interest Jade (Jaime King) rescue the monk.