Amazing Grace

By Marc Weingarten
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:04 AM EDT

B+
Things fall apart in Spiritualized frontman Jason Pierce’s world — faith, relationships, guitar jams. On his latest album, Pierce erects stately constructs on tracks like ”The Power and the Glory” to blot out his pain, using swelling string sections, bleating horns, and distorted guitars for deep-space crescendos. But he’s not averse to thrash; songs like ”Never Going Back” find him crawling around in broken glass like Iggy, a supplicant for love.

