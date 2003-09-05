Image zoom

Wooden Leather A- type Music genre Hip-Hop/Rap

These days, rappers flaunt their Southern roots everywhere from herre to thurr, but no hip-hop collective feels quite as gloriously country as Kentucky’s Nappy Roots. ”I was born and raised on catfish and corn, collard greens and fatback,” Ron Clutch raps on ”Roun’ the Globe” (with its crooned refrain ”The whole damn world is country”). The sextet represents an enlightened South, where reflections on politics mix with odes to corn bread, where fingerpicked guitars blend with glitchy synths, where rappers wear do-rags and cowboy hats.