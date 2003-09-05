What Can You See From Your Place?

By Will Hermes
Overstuffed on Jimmy Eat World? Sick of confessions from Dashboard Confessional? Meet Eastern Youth, a Fugazi-loving trio who, after 10-plus years of impassioned pop thrashing, can safely be called the greatest emo band in Japan. Their lyrics, except for the occasional chorus of ”zigzag zigzag tick tock tick tock!” are completely in Japanese. But even if you can’t grasp the poetry — which, by the way, invokes Mount Fuji rising against the skyline, ”violet-tinged” sentiments, and the possibility that God Is Dead — you’ll still have fun shouting along phonetically. OMAHA-TOKYO CONNECTION Look for the Youth’s hot split CD with their Nebraska-based pals Cursive, ”8 Teeth to Eat You” (Better Looking).

