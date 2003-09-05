The Little Women B type Book genre Fiction

What would happen if Louisa May Alcott’s Meg, Jo, and Amy were modern-day Manhattan adolescents with hyper-literary parents? Weber’s sweet third book, presented as an autobiographical novel by middle sister Jo, follows the girls’ decision to cut off contact with their parents and move into Meg’s apartment at Yale after they discover their mom’s infidelity. The author neatly adapts Alcott’s formality to mimic the voices of prematurely sophisticated teens of today, but her inclusion of notes from Meg and Amy commenting on the narrative often proves distracting. Worse yet, their occasional complaints that a passage of Jo’s is boring can be all too true.