The Good Thief

By Alice King
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:50 AM EDT
Nick Nolte is tailor-made to play a rumpled mess of a thief — a heroin-addicted king of the French Riviera’s criminal demimonde — who’s lured from retirement for one last job. The Good Thief director Neil Jordan creates a flashy but not-quite-there update of the 1955 gem ”Bob le Flambeur” with a passel of likable characters, including a saucy 17-year-old prostitute-in-training (Nutsa Kukhianidze), devoted to their unreconstructed leader. The heist itself is almost beside the point — which is a good thing, considering its logistics are near impossible to follow. EXTRAS A making-of featurette is no more than a long trailer, but Jordan’s commentary is thoughtful, and deleted scenes involving heroin use are chilling.

