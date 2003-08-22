Love Me B+ type Book genre Fiction

Despite a ridiculous scene with The New Yorker’s famously stuffy ex-editor William Shawn running away to a Topanga Canyon love nest with Joni Mitchell, this is no geriatric Devil Wears Prada-style tell-all. Keillor, a New Yorker vet, is just goofing on old friends for one half of this comedy about a blocked writer for the magazine. But it’s the other half — an understated, beautiful reverie on being married and alive in St. Paul — that carries the same disarming payoff as Keillor’s best NPR work, albeit with friskier revelations: ”Doggone it, maybe we men are right about sex not being the answer; sex is the question, yes is the answer, and it blows away a ream of troubles, especially when it’s your old beloved.”