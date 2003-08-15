Image zoom

The Kid Stays in the Picture A type Movie genre Documentary

You have to feel sorry for directors Brett Morgen and Nanette Burstein. From moment one, their visually stunning craftwork — uniquely animating old photos to illustrate an adaptation of producer Robert Evans’ salacious autobiography, The Kid Stays in the Picture — is trumped by their subject’s romance-novel-worthy narration. (On ex-wife Ali MacGraw: ”I felt like Casanova. The most extraordinary lady in the world on my arm. And in her belly, a little Evans-to-be.” On cocaine: ”It was my first experience into the world of white. The seducer had been seduced.”) Such corn speaks volumes about the exec behind ”Rosemary’s Baby” and ”The Godfather” — and even more about the town where he could become a star. EXTRAS A slate of amusing rare clips includes the short film Evans once showed Paramount brass to save his job and an eight-minute, ’70s-era gag reel which features Dustin Hoffman doing a sidesplitting Evans impression.