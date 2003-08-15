Image zoom

Anything Else C- type Movie

Contrary to widespread reports, the 67-year-old Woody Allen does not romance the 23-year-old Christina Ricci in his latest Manhattan-set dramedy. ”For the first time in a while, Woody has relinquished the male love-interest role to someone else,” says Jason Biggs, whom Allen hand-picked after admiring his work in ”American Pie” and ”Loser.” (”The guy loves movies,” the young actor explains. ”He sees everything.”)

Biggs plays a joke writer urged by his comic mentor (Allen) to dump his two-bit manager (Danny DeVito) as well as his neurotic-actress girlfriend (Ricci). ”She’s a classic Woody Allen girl,” says Ricci. ”She’s sexually dysfunctional with [Biggs’ character], but then can have sex with someone else, and says she’s doing it for the relationship.”

In his first big-screen gig since ”Almost Famous,” ”SNL” anchorman Jimmy Fallon appears as Ricci’s pre-Biggs boyfriend. ”Jimmy was really nervous,” recalls Ricci. ”It was 110 degrees in New York City, and he couldn’t stop sweating.” And you thought doing live TV was nerve-racking.

The Killer Moment ”There’s a great scene where Woody stands up to a bunch of thugs and smashes their car with a tire iron,” says Ricci. ”It’s moving and also funny, but then you’re like, ‘Oh!”’