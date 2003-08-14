Image zoom Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Van Redin

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Movie - 2003) C type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

How do you dare remake the best cult splatter film of all time? Start by refusing to call it a splatter film. ?The original worked on a very psychological basis,? insists German director Marcus Nispel, a video and commercial vet making his feature debut. ?Our biggest myth to shatter is that the name ”Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is an occasion for a splatter film. But it?s more just a really wild and demented story.? The plot, again, concerns five attractive teens who pick up a hitchhiker and end up stuck at a house stocked with lunatics and their assorted power tools — most notably the chain-saw-waving Leatherface, played this time by Andrew Bryniarski. The 34-year-old actor claims he scared himself silly during the night shoots on the desolate Austin exteriors. ?You don?t know how creepy those locations are,? he says. ?I [worried] about the real Leatherface pulling me into the woods, killing me extra bad for trying to impersonate him.? So should dedicated fans of the 1974 original start sharpening their knives? Not according to Jessica Biel, who says it was the production’s mandate to ?do it right for the cult people.? Nispel, for his part, was reassured after one conversation he had with a TCM cultist. ?Turns out his favorite movies of all time were John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ and Philip Kaufman?s ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers,’? Nispel says. ?Both are cult-movie remakes.?

The Killer Moment Biel fending off a chain saw with nothing but a lunchbox. ”I completely shredded the skin off all four knuckles,” she says.