The Matrix Revolutions

”Neo and Trinity get married.” Keanu Reeves is joking. Come to think of it, maybe he’s not. Following ”Matrix” publicity protocol, the star really isn’t yapping much about ”The Matrix Revolutions,” the third and final (we think) installment in the sci-fi series. Still, he has a few general tips. ”There’s a battle between Zion and the machines,” he says. ”And the relationship between Agent Smith and Neo is resolved. And some questions of the journey of Neo as The One are answered. And lots of surprises.” One of which, we?re guessing, is a much-talked-about 14-minute, low-altitude helicopter chase. Most of our favorite characters are also back, including cyber-sexpot Monica Bellucci as Persephone and Jada Pinkett Smith, whose Niobe continues to lead the rebellion against those oppressive scraps of metal. ”I’m more involved in the story,” says Pinkett Smith. ”I help save the day, and you see my love story with Laurence resolved.” Still, she adds, ”I don’t think anybody gets married.”

But let’s go back and talk about ”Reloaded” for a minute. The movie will gross $280 million domestically, but critics generally weren’t pleased, and, as things played out, summertime audiences cared more about a talking fish than ass-kicking computer viruses. ”The second movie is always the toughest one in a trilogy,” says series executive producer Bruce Berman, who is confident that viewers will flock to the third installment. They’d better. Warner Bros. and Berman’s Village Roadshow took a risk when they shot both ”Matrix” sequels simultaneously over 18 months in California and Australia — a great plan if interest builds in the series (see ”The Lord of the Rings”), but potentially deadly if people decide they’ve just had enough (”Back to the Future”).

Also complicating things is the continued silence of the Wachowski Brothers, who don’t do any press. ”Why would they want to give answers to something that’s about searching for yourself?” says Reeves. He’s got a point, but the shroud of mystery surrounding the writer-directors got a little tattered earlier this year when older sibling Larry showed up to ”Reloaded”’s L.A. premiere dressed kinda funny with a supposed dominatrix on his arm. ”Did that happen?” Reeves asks seriously. ”I don’t remember that.” So he’s the one.

The Killer Moment ”In all of the ‘Matrix’ films, there’s always like eight of them,” quips Reeves.