'Under' Fire

Fueled by a well-publicized controversy that has pitted him against outraged Mormons, Into Thin Air author Jon Krakauer scales this week’s chart with his new book, Under the Banner of Heaven — but he doesn’t quite get to the top. Setting up camp at No. 4, his tract on fundamentalist religion falls behind the Hepburn bio Kate Remembered, which climbs to No. 1 in its second week.

FICTION WEEKS ON LIST

1 HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX 5 J.K. Rowling, Scholastic, $29.99 2 TO THE NINES Janet Evanovich, St. Martin’s, $25.95 1 3 THE DA VINCI CODE Dan Brown, Doubleday, $24.95 18 4 THE LAKE HOUSE James Patterson, Little, Brown, $27.95 6 5 GONE TOO FAR Suzanne Brockman, Ballantine, $19.95 1 6 TRADING UP Candace Bushnell, Hyperion, $24.95 3 7 JOHNNY ANGEL Danielle Steel, Delacorte, $19.95 3 8 THE LOVELY BONES Alice Sebold, Little, Brown, $21.95 55 9 THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Lauren Weisberger, Doubleday, $21.95 14 10 WHITE DEATH: A NOVEL FROM THE NUMA FILES 5 Clive Cussler with Paul Kemprecos, Putnam, $26.95

NONFICTION WEEKS ON LIST

1 KATE REMEMBERED A. Scott Berg, Putnam, $25.95 2 2 THE SOUTH BEACH DIET Arthur Agatston, M.D., Rodale, $24.95 15 3 LIVING HISTORY Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster, $28 6 4 UNDER THE BANNER OF HEAVEN: A STORY OF VIOLENT FAITH 1 Jon Krakauer, Doubleday, $26 5 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN: AN AMERICAN LIFE 3 Walter Isaacson, Simon & Schuster, $30 6 THE ESSENTIAL 55: AN AWARD-WINNING EDUCATOR’S RULES 4 FOR DISCOVERING THE SUCCESSFUL STUDENT IN EVERY CHILD Ron Clark, Hyperion, $19.95 7 TREASON: LIBERAL TREACHERY FROM THE COLD WAR TO THE 4 WAR ON TERRORISM Ann Coulter, Crown, $26.95 8 THE KENNEDY CURSE Edward Klein, St. Martin’s, $24.95 2 9 THE PURPOSE-DRIVEN LIFE Rick Warren, Zondervan, $19.99 25 10 ATKINS FOR LIFE Robert C. Atkins, M.D., St. Martin’s, $24.95 26

SOURCE: PUBLISHERS WEEKLY, WEEK OF JULY 14 — JULY 21, 2003

NEW IN PAPERBACK

THE CRIMSON PETAL AND THE WHITE Michel Faber (Harcourt, $15) ”Watch your step,” warns the fitting first line of this EW Best Book of 2002, a magnificent, bawdy epic about Sugar, a streetwalker in 1870s London. Give it the opportunity, and It will, true to its word, knock you off your feet.

YOU ARE NOT A STRANGER HERE Adam Haslett (Anchor, $13) You are not a stranger anymore, Haslett. Your story collection — finalist for the Pulitzer and the National Book Award — was one of 2002’s most acclaimed.

BAD BOY BRAWLY BROWN Walter Mosley (Warner, $7.50) In the latest mystery starring P.I. Easy Rawlins, the baddest man in the whole damned town of Los Angeles goes looking for the missing Brawly, a good egg gone bad.