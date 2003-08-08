Soul Serenade B type Music

Don’t go looking for ego-inflating guitar gymnastics on the new CD from six-string wiz Trucks. This full-time Allman Brothers guitarist (and nephew of that band’s drummer, Butch Trucks) shuns the show-off ”shredder” style in favor of a melodic and erudite brand of jazz-rock. By covering, and elaborating on, songs by Mongo Santamaria, Wayne Shorter, and King Curtis, this mostly instrumental band offers an original fusion: Traffic goes Southern.