Peace Not War, The Executioner's Last Songs Vol. 2&3

Peace Not War B type Music

Two arguments that pop and politics should mix. Peace collects recent antiwar songs by Ani DiFranco, Sleater-Kinney, Yo La Tengo, and worthy (and unworthy) unknowns. But where are those notorious Beastie Boys and Zack de la Rocha Internet-only MP3s? Last Songs reprises 2002’s Vol. 1, a black-humorous anti-death penalty benefit with more grisly tunes by a who’s who of alt-rock twangers. A haunted ”Long Black Veil” may not empty death row — but it’s food for thought in bloodthirsty times. Peace: B Last Songs: B+