An Hour To Kill
Episode Recaps
In her impressive debut, Karin Yapalater delivers a skillful mix of murder, sex, and psychosis. Two detectives investigating a pair of ghastly murders in Central Park discover they are personally connected to the victims, a prominent New York psychiatrist and the lesbian cop’s ex-lover. Meanwhile, an ambitious assistant D.A. would love to settle an old score by making the link. Yapalater gives that well-worn cop-under-suspicion plot a fresh set of prints, thanks to insightful prose about psychiatric dysfunction as well as whip-smart police dialogue. An Hour to Kill is a provocative couch trip in which those rascals Freud and Jung are as suspect as the perps.
An Hour to Kill
|type
|
|genre
|author
Comments