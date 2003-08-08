Bibliophilia
Griffith must keep a dog-eared paperback copy of John Kennedy Toole’s A Confederacy of Dunces at his desk. Ignatius Reilly, Confederacy’s corpulent hot-dog-vendor hero, even has a nonspeaking walk-on in ”Zugzwang,” a meaty tale about an oafish father not pleased to be playing a rook in his chess-prodigy son’s giant-people-size match at a parish fair. Although the other stories are similarly offbeat pearls, the title novella — ornately imagined, if a little long — is the one that most emulates the Confederacy style: In a yarn about a ”sex cop” at a Louisiana university library who patrols the stacks with an alarm bell, Griffith offers comedy as broad, and pathos as hefty, as Ignatius’ fat belly.
