Agent Cody Banks B- type Movie genre Family

Get the word out! Angie Harmon and Keith David light up the screen in Agent Cody Banks. Unfortunately, neither of them is the star. The youngsters carrying this kiddie-spy flick (Muniz and Duff) are significantly less inspiring. Malcolm in the Middle’s Muniz can handle the lighter, comedic moments (no surprise there), but passing him off as an ass-kicking CIA agent counted on to save the world (and, of course, rescue Duff) is a bit much. He’s also not helped by having to make do with a bunch of goofy-as-hell gadgets. EXTRAS Deleted scenes, multiangle sequences, and bloopers are nice touches, but all take a backseat to ”Cool Makeup Tricks by Hilary Duff,” in which the teen dreamer expounds on the joys of Armani Luminous Silk Foundation No. 4.