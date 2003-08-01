The Must List

TV

1. QUEER EYE FOR THE STRAIGHT GUY

Hand soap is not an okay shampoo? Who knew? The five make-over kings on Bravo’s fab show, that’s who.

POP CULTURE

2. SIGERSON MORRISON FLIP-FLOPS

A high-heeled flip-flop? Genius! No wonder ladies are snapping them up — at $85 a pair.

INTERNET

3. DA ALI G TRANSLATOR

Now yous too can bang dig your bestest (H)BO natta show ‘ost Ali G wiv ‘elp from dis friendly website. (mackers.com/alig)

MOVIE

4. ALTERNATE ENDING TO ’28 DAYS LATER’

Check out the spookier finish, now in theaters — if you dare!

TV

5. DOGGY FIZZLE TELEVIZZLE

We won’t stoop to Snoop-speak — it’s a cliche — but Snoop Dogg’s ribald MTV variety show is adding sizzle in a summer of fizzle. See, we came close, but still no Snoopizzle speakizzle — oh, doggnab it! It’s just so fun!

BOOKS

6. MR. S, BY GEORGE JACOBS AND WILLIAM STADIEM

Frank Sinatra’s former valet has written a rarity: a loving poison-pen memoir, full of the Chairman’s bad behavior but still laced with the milk of human kindness.

BOOKS

7. PAGES 243-52 IN ‘KATE REMEMBERED’

Guess who’s coming to dinner in the book’s wackiest episode? Why, it’s…Michael Jackson. Pour Miss Hepburn a stiff drink — pronto.

TV

8. THE RESTAURANT

If the first course is any indication, we think we’ll be coming back to NBC’s behind-the-scenes-at-an-eatery reality show.

MUSIC

9. ”BEER FOR MY HORSES,” TOBY KEITH AND WILLIE NELSON

Finally, an ode to equine inebriation that you can actually dance to.

MUSIC

10. JUNIOR SENIOR’S ”MOVE YOUR FEET” VIDEO

Featuring an exploding dolphin, a wicked squirrel, and a wickeder beat, this super-busy cartoon is a three-minute piece o’ dance heaven.