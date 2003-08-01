Masked and Anonymous: Music From the Motion Picture

By Greg Kot
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:50 AM EDT

Something of a multiculti tribute to His Bobness, this soundtrack is anchored by four rollicking Dylan performances with his touring band: twangy takes on ”Diamond Joe” and ”Dixie,” and roadhouse versions of ”Cold Irons Bound” and ”Down in the Flood.” Covers by the usual suspects (the Dead, Los Lobos) are balanced by a handful of curiosities (an Italian hip-hop remake of ”Like a Rolling Stone,” a Japanese ”My Back Pages”) and a couple of knockouts (Sweden’s Sophie Zelmani burrows inside ”Most of the Time,” and the Dixie Hummingbirds gild the previously unreleased ”City of Gold”).

