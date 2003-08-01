Final Destination 2 C- type Movie genre Horror,

Mystery,

Thriller

After violently disposing of plane crash survivors in 2000’s clever original, the Grim Reaper sets his scythe on tidying up loose ends — like coed Kimberly (A.J. Cook), who foresees a bloody highway pileup and blocks an on-ramp with her SUV. The death-defiers must then elude inventive executions like a flying fence. Heavy-handed (”Highway to Hell” plays on the radio) and with corpse-stiff dialogue, the gratuitously gory frightfest shocks mostly because it still manages to scare.

EXTRAS Pop-up screens — linking to digital secrets and more — make the film’s superfluous talking parts less tedious, and the commentary reveals a scene deemed too gross to make the final cut.