Final Destination 2

By Erin Richter
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:58 AM EDT

C-
  • Movie
After violently disposing of plane crash survivors in 2000’s clever original, the Grim Reaper sets his scythe on tidying up loose ends — like coed Kimberly (A.J. Cook), who foresees a bloody highway pileup and blocks an on-ramp with her SUV. The death-defiers must then elude inventive executions like a flying fence. Heavy-handed (”Highway to Hell” plays on the radio) and with corpse-stiff dialogue, the gratuitously gory frightfest shocks mostly because it still manages to scare.

EXTRAS Pop-up screens — linking to digital secrets and more — make the film’s superfluous talking parts less tedious, and the commentary reveals a scene deemed too gross to make the final cut.

  • Movie
  • R
  • 90 minutes
