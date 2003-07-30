Freddie Prinze Jr. will write teen comedy for MTV

Freddie Prinze Jr. is going back to the prom. No, he’s not making a sequel to ”She’s All That.” Rather, he’s writing a teen comedy TV movie for MTV, set at a high school prom. It’s the first project in a new development deal Prinze has signed with the network, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The untitled movie, which Prinze is penning with writing partner Conrad Jackson, will take ”a comedic look at how the traditional American rite of high school is changing with the increasing cultural diversity of the typical student body,” according to the Reporter. (Translation: Expect some mixed-race and same-sex couples on the dance floor.)

The project will mark Prinze’s second TV script to make it on the air; he previously wrote an episode of syndicated sci-fi series ”Mutant X.” That doesn’t mean he’s quitting his day job. He and wife Sarah Michelle Gellar will be seen next spring on the big screen in ”Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.”