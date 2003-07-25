Love in Idleness B- type Book genre Fiction

With slapstick confusion, magic potions, and Shakespearean references galore, Craig crafts a modern-day Midsummer Night’s Dream in the story of a husband and wife vacationing at an Italian villa with their wacky friends and family. But often her efforts to re-create the Bard’s tale prove more distracting than enchanting. (Must the Nick Bottom-like Guy have actual tufts of hair on his ears and a ”braying laugh”?) The beginning doesn’t show Shakespeare’s knack for cutting straight to the drama — Craig luxuriates too long in idleness before showing the love. The conclusion, however, manages to surprise in a way old Will never dreamed of.