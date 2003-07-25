The Experiment
The latest dour German import finds smart-alecky journalist Bleibtreu (”Run Lola Run”) going undercover in a secretive psych test in which a random group of men spend a fortnight together as prisoners and guards. And wouldn’t you know, left to their own devices, those assigned to lock up their fellow countrymen rapidly devolve into a bunch of blood-hungry Nazi types. Agonizingly unentertaining, ”Experiment” makes you wonder: When did Germany’s Holocaust guilt become fodder for a rousing psycho-thriller? EXTRAS Kein.
The Experiment
