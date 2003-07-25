Death: At Death's Door
Death: At Death's Door
B+
type
- Book
Episode Recaps
Hell’s closed for business, and that means one thing: dead man’s party! For her dip into the Sandman mythos, writer-artist Jill Thompson uses the Dream-doesn’t-know-what-to-do-with-the-key-to- Hell story line (see Season of Mists) as a backdrop for a tale of sisters Death, Delirium, and Despair and their frothy solution to a deluge of the dead. Funnier — and much girlier — than most Sandman tales, it’s both a welcome return to that world and a neat diversion from it.
Death: At Death's Door
|type
|
|author
Comments