The 6th Lamentation B+ type Book genre Fiction

Eduard Schwermann is a ghastly human: a former SS officer in World War II, responsible for numerous deaths in Auschwitz, who one day shows up in present-day England at a priory and asks for sanctuary. This poses a dilemma for the Roman Catholic Church, particularly Father Anselm, a lawyer-turned-priest to whom Schwermann makes his plea. Author Brodrick is, in a sense, the opposite of Anselm — an Augustinian friar — turned — lawyer and now first-time novelist. Brodrick sets up what sounds like an intriguing yet primarily intellectual moral puzzle, and his dialogue is a bit stilted, but he adds several suspenseful elements that turn The 6th Lamentation into a brashly original, thoughtful courtroom thriller.