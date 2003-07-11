Time Will Tell

By Chris Willman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:07 AM EDT

If, like some of us, you got bored with the blues a few thousand 12-bar progressions ago, Time to reconsider: Here, Cray offers a Los Lobos-esque take on the genre, with psych-pop sitars, string sections, and frantic shuffles as eclectic bait. This expansionism works, though it’s inevitably the guitar-organ interplay that kills. Worth the price: ”Good Man,” a funny look at fatale attractions (”You don’t need a smart man to do the math/When I see you in your bubble bath”) penned by drummer Kevin Hayes and sis Bonnie that’s funny enough to have been written by Cray’s summer tour mate, John Hiatt.

