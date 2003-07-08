Image zoom Ren and Stimpy: The New TNN

In the early ’90s, wild-man writer-animator John Kricfalusi created Ren (the scrawny, mean-eyed Chihuahua) and Stimpy (the simpleminded, rotund cat) to break different barriers of good taste, and Ren & Stimpy Adult Party Cartoon, a revival on TNN, is a cascade of mucus, saliva, vomit, and back-door poo-poo exit jokes. (Let’s just say the premiere gives the phrase ”rat’s ass” new pungency.) Kricfalusi’s style is ingeniously disgusting, an animated throwback reminiscent of director Frank Tashlin’s 1940s-era cartoons. And Kricfalusi indulges the weirdly asexual-yet-homosexual relationship between Ren and Stimpy. (Comic-strip aficionados will recognize that R&S’s unfulfilled attraction is a cruder echo of the one between George Herriman’s Krazy Kat and Ignatz Mouse.)