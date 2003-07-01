Image zoom

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie B+ type Movie genre Animated

In the year 2071, bounty hunter Spike Spiegel and his band of merry outlaws (paternal cyborg Jet, sassy femme Faye, and girly techno-savant Ed) hop on the trail of a seemingly indestructible terrorist planning to make Halloween on Mars a truly scary event. Based on the popular Japanese TV series (currently airing on the Cartoon Network), Cowboy Bebop: The Movie is in no rush to get to its conclusion, and so the occasional, very well done action sequences are spaced out by languorous stretches of, get this, STORY. For anime, this is a welcome change indeed. EXTRAS A passel of featurettes, in which the Japanese creators and the American voice cast detail the ”Bebop” world, are okay, but check out the storyboard comparisons — one of the best presentations of such material yet.