Undercover Genie B type Book

Maverick cartoonist Kyle Baker’s new collection is something of a grab bag, assembling disparate strips, gags, and sketches in a variety of styles. Mostly, Baker’s stuff is more sociologically pungent than ha-ha funny (think Walt Kelly as a Gen-Xer), but there are enough unexpected delights — like a romance comic done in the style of a classic EC horror title — that you just may be inspired to track down his earlier work, like Why I Hate Saturn or I Die at Midnight.