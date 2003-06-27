Sweatshop B type Book

A workplace sitcom set within the world of newspaper funny pages, Sweatshop chronicles the travails of a group of writers and artists toiling for an egomaniacal blowhard who puts his name on the comic strips they crank out. Credit-hogging bosses and underappreciated minions are a dime a dozen, but unless you’re hip to the difference between The Boondocks and the boonies, Sweatshop’s satire can be specialized stuff. Fortunately, the manic wit and rubbery renderings of acclaimed cartoonist Peter Bagge (Hate) are always a whimsical delight.