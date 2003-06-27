See which stars are rising and which are plummeting

Image zoom Wanda Sykes: Ed Geller/EGI/Globe Photos

Getting IT

ANTHONY ANDERSON If you don’t know Anderson, then you don’t know ”Kangaroo Jack.” And we can’t blame you for that. But perhaps you remember the robust actor from roles in ”Barbershop,” ”Cradle 2 the Grave,” and ”Me, Myself & Irene.” Still don’t know Anderson? Check him out in the upcoming ”Scary Movie 3” and in his WB sitcom, ”All About the Andersons,” airing this fall.

WANDA SYKES (Pictured) The writer-comedian snagged some of the biggest laughs on ”Inside the NFL,” ”The Chris Rock Show,” and Larry David’s ”Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and her sitcom ”Wanda at Large,” which posted big ratings for Fox in its freshman year, returns for a season 2 this fall.

CELEBRITY ASH-KISSERS Right now, ”That ’70s Show” star Ashton Kutcher is the coolest kid in the Hollywood cafeteria. Just ask P. Diddy, who recently likened his friendship with Kutcher to that of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Or talk to Demi Moore, whose Ash-kissing has added some sex appeal and intrigue to her comeback. You gotta wonder: Is Hollywood getting Punk’d?

Getting IT Back

LIONEL RICHIE Hello? Is it his career you’re looking for? Look no further: The former Commodore has officially found life beyond Lite FM by guest-judging on ”American Idol,” recording a metal/R&B duet with Rob Zombie, and rereleasing several albums on Universal. (Memo to ”Fame”’s Debbie Allen: This is the proper way to make a comeback.)

DONNIE WAHLBERG The ”Boomtown” star is (deservedly) riding a groundswell of Emmy buzz, which might make him the first ex?New Kid to win an award that doesn’t include the words cutest, crushworthy, or boy band.

ALICIA SILVERSTONE After a few years of being clueless about her career, Silverstone makes her prime-time series debut this fall as a love-connecting lawyer in NBC’s ”Miss Match.”