Nine (1982 Original Broadway Cast) A type Music genre Reissues,

Soundtracks

Few shows are as aurally demanding as Nine, Maury Yeston’s massive musicalization of the Fellini film ”8 1/2”: It takes repeated listenings to absorb the extravagant mix of Italian folk, operetta, torchy vamps, and lilting ballads. But few shows are so rewarding — whether it’s the current revival (starring an amazing Antonio Banderas) or the remastered 1982 premiere (with the inimitable Raul Julia). Though the newer version imparts a fuller sound (Mary Stuart Masterson’s ”My Husband Makes Movies” is sublime), the two-disc original is more complete. Still, each captures the show’s richness. Both: A