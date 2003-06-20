Image zoom

The Tattooed Girl A- type Book genre Fiction

Alma looks as if she’s been scribbled on by an angry child. A web of tattoos covers her hands, a moth-shaped stain mars her face. Meanwhile, Joshua Seigl’s torment is interior: A one-hit literary sensation (he wrote an acclaimed Holocaust novel based on his family’s experience), Seigl now doubts his abilities, first mental, then physical — an unnamed disease is disabling him. The undereducated, discarded girl goes to work for the overeducated, celebrated man. The situation has deadly potential: Beneath her docile demeanor, Alma’s a venomous anti-Semite. Oates takes a tricky look at the nature of hate and its sources –envy, rejection, love. Written from both Seigl’s and Alma’s perspectives, The Tattooed Girl is a complicated, sometimes sweet story rife with misunderstandings and missteps, unintended hurts and deliberate forgiveness. It will leave a mark.