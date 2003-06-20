Image zoom The Monkees: Everett Collection

The Monkees: Season One B type Movie genre Musical

The Emmy-winning (!), 32-episode (!) 1966-7 first season of The Monkees, the American-sitcom Beatles. To the beat of catchy songs written for them by Neil Diamond (”I’m a Believer”) and the Tommy Boyce-Bobby Hart team, Nesmith, Jones, Micky Dolenz, and Peter Tork cavort through one recurring plot — a rock band struggling to make it — regularly interrupted by pre-MTV music videos. Take it for what it is: nostalgic pop pap. EXTRAS Remarkably shrewd analysis by Nesmith over three episodes; enjoyably pretentious commentary on the pilot by occasional series director Bob Rafelson (”Five Easy Pieces”), who invokes James Thurber and ”the French new wave,” and says Stephen Stills could have had Tork’s role, but missing teeth and thinning hair nixed him. Plus their Kellogg’s cereal commercials!