Just Married

By Alice King
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:39 AM EDT

Just Married

B
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

In well-worn romantic-comedy tradition, Kutcher and Murphy are a mismatched couple (he’s a regular Joe, she’s a pampered rich girl) whose perfect relationship is ruined by marriage — more specifically, by a disastrous European honeymoon. There’s a certain appeal to the then-real-life couple, but way too much face-bashing, wall-crashing, foot-stuck-in-something (twice!) slapstick detracts from what could have been a charming bit of retro-screwball fluff. EXTRAS The main draw of the DVD offerings, which include a Comedy Central game show-cum-trailer with the lovebirds and an audio commentary in which they giggle and riff with director Shawn Levy, is catching the stars in full-on cutesy-couple mode.

Just Married

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • PG-13
runtime
  • 94 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com