Just Married
Episode Recaps
In well-worn romantic-comedy tradition, Kutcher and Murphy are a mismatched couple (he’s a regular Joe, she’s a pampered rich girl) whose perfect relationship is ruined by marriage — more specifically, by a disastrous European honeymoon. There’s a certain appeal to the then-real-life couple, but way too much face-bashing, wall-crashing, foot-stuck-in-something (twice!) slapstick detracts from what could have been a charming bit of retro-screwball fluff. EXTRAS The main draw of the DVD offerings, which include a Comedy Central game show-cum-trailer with the lovebirds and an audio commentary in which they giggle and riff with director Shawn Levy, is catching the stars in full-on cutesy-couple mode.
Just Married
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments